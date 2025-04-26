Security forces neutralise 15 terrorists in three KP operations

Picture showing some Pakistan Army soldiers — ISPR/File

Security forces killed at least 15 terrorists while two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in the Karak district on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and resultantly eight khwarij were sent to hell," it added.

In another operation conducted in the North Waziristan district, four terrorists were killed by the security forces.

However, during the intense fire exchange, two soldiers — Lance Naik Usman Mohmand and Sepoy Imran Khan — having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

In another encounter that took place in the general area of Gomal Zam, South Waziristan District, security forces successfully neutralised three terrorists.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities," the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the "security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, since the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021, with Islamabad claiming hostile groups plan their attacks from Afghan soil.

The terror attacks in January 2025 surged by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.