Intermediate exams 2025 rescheduled by BIEK, new date set for May 5: BIEK

An undated image of the building of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK). — Facebook/BIEK

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has postponed the 2025 intermediate annual examinations, with the exams now set to commence on May 5 instead of April 28, following the directives of the board chairman.

According to the official statement, the decision to revise the exam dates was taken due to two primary reasons.

The board is currently engaged in awarding grace marks to all candidates of the 2024 first-year annual exams for the Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, and Science General groups, specifically in the subjects of Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. This process has affected preparations for the upcoming examinations.

Moreover, several exam centres are still occupied with the ongoing matriculation examinations, which started on April 8 and will continue until May 8.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the examination system and the availability of centres, it was deemed necessary to change the start date of the intermediate exams.

Students, educational institutions, and parents have been requested to continue preparations according to the revised schedule.

Any further updates will be shared through the official BIEK website (www.biek.edu.pk), Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BIEKarachi), and Instagram account (www.instagram.com/bie_karachi).