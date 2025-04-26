Prince William at Pope Francis funeral: Major details unveiled

Prince William attendance at Pope Francis funeral: Major details unveiled

Prince William will attend Pope Francis' funeral today in Vatican City, representing his father, King Charles, and the British royal family.

As per Express, the Prince of Wales is "listed beside the Prince of Norway in the order of precedence" for influential foreign attendees at the religious scholar's last rites.

William and Prince Haakon of Norway are "listed in their own category as crown princes, and are followed in the order of precedence by representatives from the Andorran government," the report revealed.

Moreover, key figures from the UK including Sir Keir Starmer, his wife Victoria, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, UK ambassador to the Vatican Chris Trott, and Alisa Terry, the Prime Minister’s private secretary for foreign affairs, will attend the sombre event.

For the unversed, the monarch asked his son, the future King, to pay respect to Pope Francis at his funeral in a bid to follow in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

When King Charles was the Prince of Wales, he attended Pope John Paul II's funeral in 2005 on behalf of his mother.

For the unversed, the Queen never attended any papal funerals. So, to honour her legacy, Charles is continuing the recent royal tradition.