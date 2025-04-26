Karachi commercial plaza blaze doused, no casualties reported

The image shows the fire-fighting efforts at a commercial centre in Karachi on April 26, 2025. — YouTube/Geo News/Screengrab

KARACHI: The blaze that broke erupted at a shopping centre on Abdullah Haroon Road in the port city has been put out after hours of firefighting. Emergency teams are now carrying out a cooling operation to make sure the fire does not start again.

Firefighters, supported by six fire brigade vehicles and a snorkel, managed to extinguish the blaze after hours of intense effort.

Fire Officer Muhammad Humayoun told Geo News that the blaze was brought under control with the help of six fire brigade vehicles and a snorkel.

“Our teams worked tirelessly to contain the fire,” he said. “There has been no loss of life in this incident.”

The fire had erupted on the fourth floor of the multi-storey building, which housed several shops and clothing warehouses, according to the fire officer.

Humayoun stressed it was too early to confirm the exact number of shops damaged. “We will only be able to assess the full extent of the damage once the cooling operation is complete,” he added.

According to officials from the fire department, the cooling process is now underway to prevent the fire from reigniting. Water tankers, dispatched earlier from the Water Corporation, are on the site to assist with the operation.

An emergency was earlier declared at the NEPA hydrant to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

“Thanks to the timely response, we were able to stop the fire from spreading to the car parking levels and the office floors above,” said a fire brigade spokesperson. Some vehicles that were parked in the building have been safely removed, and no casualties have been reported.

Rescue teams earlier used a snorkel to evacuate individuals trapped on the rooftop. Thick smoke inside the building had made the rescue work challenging, but all those stuck inside have now been safely rescued.

Authorities kept the surrounding road closed to traffic to allow emergency crews space to continue their work. Police and Rangers are present to ensure public safety.