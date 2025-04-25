Visiting overseas Pakistanis can register phones for 120 days: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a Temporary Mobile Registration System to help overseas Pakistanis and foreign visitors use their phones during their stay, a press release said.
Under this initiative, temporary visitors can register their personal mobile devices for a period of up to 120 days, and this facility can be availed during each visit to Pakistan, said a handout issued by the authority.
This user-centric system is designed to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity for visitors, supporting ease of communication during their stay in Pakistan.
This free-of-cost registration process is fully digitised and can be completed through the official Device Registration System portal at: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs.
PTA remains committed to delivering efficient, innovative, and inclusive services that prioritise user-centricity, added the statement.
By upholding the highest standards of excellence, PTA ensures seamless connectivity and a superior communication experience for all visitors across Pakistan, fostering convenience and reliability throughout their stay.
Sources say Indian flight travelling from Toronto to India had to land in Copenhagen for refuelling
"If India wants to go to war, then come forward openly," says businessman Ajmal Baloch
Levies officials say explosion took place in Amiri area
Two leaders discuss Sindh’s deep-rooted concerns over the diversion of six new canals from Indus river
BSF soldiers reportedly strayed across international border, Indian media reports
Dar urges India to share evidence of its allegations that Pakistan involved in attack