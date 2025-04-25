Visiting overseas Pakistanis can register phones for 120 days: PTA

A view of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a Temporary Mobile Registration System to help overseas Pakistanis and foreign visitors use their phones during their stay, a press release said.

Under this initiative, temporary visitors can register their personal mobile devices for a period of up to 120 days, and this facility can be availed during each visit to Pakistan, said a handout issued by the authority.

This user-centric system is designed to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity for visitors, supporting ease of communication during their stay in Pakistan.

This free-of-cost registration process is fully digitised and can be completed through the official Device Registration System portal at: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs.

PTA remains committed to delivering efficient, innovative, and inclusive services that prioritise user-centricity, added the statement.

By upholding the highest standards of excellence, PTA ensures seamless connectivity and a superior communication experience for all visitors across Pakistan, fostering convenience and reliability throughout their stay.