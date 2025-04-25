At least six terrorists gunned down in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Security forces are seen taking position during an operation in this undated image. — ISPR/File

Security forces eliminated at least six terrorists and injured four others during an intelligence-based operation (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On night 23/24 April 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district on the reported presence of Khwarij.”

During the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and following an intense exchange of fire, six militants were gunned down.

Sanitisation operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, read the statement.

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, since the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021, with Islamabad claiming hostile groups plan their attacks from Afghan soil.

The terror attacks in January 2025 surged by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.