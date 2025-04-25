Contentious canals project to be taken up at CCI meeting on May 2

A delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party discusses the controversial canals project with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on April 24, 2025. —PID

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) will convene on May 2 to deliberate the contentious canals project, stated a notification issued on Friday, a day after the federal government decided to pause its implementation amid mounting protests across Sindh.

According to the notification, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened the 52nd meeting of the CII at Prime Minister's Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Federal Minister Amir Muqam would attend the session. The chief ministers of all four provinces have been invited to participate in the meeting.

Law Minister Azad Nazeer Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Science and Health Minister Mustafa Kamal would also participate in the session.

Special invitations have been extended to the minister for petroleum, minister for water resources, and the minister for power division. The chief secretaries of all provinces have also received special invitations to attend.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz addressed a joint press conference with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying that no new canal would be built without mutual understanding on the platform of CCI.

PM Shehbaz and PPP chief Bilawal informed the media about the decisions made during the meeting. Led by Bilawal, the PPP delegation comprised Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, ex-premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PPP Secretary General Humayoon Khan, PPP Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan, Shazia Marri, Jam Khan Shoro and Jameel Ahmed Soomro.

The premier said the federal government was engaging all the provincial governments to chart out a long-term consensus roadmap for development of agriculture policy and water management infrastructure across Pakistan.

“We discussed the issue of canals with great seriousness, and he explained in his proposals that Pakistan is a federation and its requirements are that the issues among the provinces should be resolved with mutual sincerity and good intentions and in a good manner,” he added.

The federal government's proposed project to construct six canals to irrigate Punjab's Cholistan desert under the Green Pakistan Initiative, launched in February, created rifts between the PML-N and its ruling partner, which has a government in Sindh.

'Will oppose any project opposing Sindh'

Addressing a press conference in Karachi earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the issue surrounding the controversial canal projects was moving towards resolution and urged protesters to now “turn their protest into celebration.”

He said that in a democracy, the voice of opposition must also be heard and acknowledged. "We are engaging with the protesters as per the direction of PPP chairman,” he said, adding that senior PPP leaders Nisar Khuhro and Khursheed Shah were present at the protest site.

"If necessary, I will personally meet the demonstrators as well," he assured. He added that those who want to run campaigns against the party are free to do so, as protest is a democratic right.

Murad stressed that the issues faced by the people of Sindh were resolved through the leadership of Bilawal. “We will oppose any project that goes against Sindh’s interests,” he stated.

Commenting on the protests, the CM said the ongoing demonstrations have severely impacted the economy, and roads that are currently blocked should be cleared. “Some are against the construction of canals, but some are just opposing the PPP,” he noted.

Murad said the premier himself acknowledged that this matter holds greater importance than several federal issues. “The matter of the canals is now over,” he claimed.

He also criticised the narrative being built around a so-called usurpation of Sindh’s rights, saying, “To dispel such narratives, Bilawal is directly engaging with the public.”