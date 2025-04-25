An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, on July 7, 2017. —Reuters

As tensions grow between the neighbouring countries after Pahalgam massacre, Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian airlines forcing long-haul planes heading for India to land in other countries for refuelling, Geo News quoted aviation sources as saying on Friday.

A day ago, at 6pm, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian planes, following which numerous flights have been affected.

A Sharjah to Amritsar flight was reportedly rerouted before entering Pakistani airspace near Turbat, said the sources.

An Indian airline flight en route to India was compelled to land in Ahmedabad to take on additional fuel, after passing through the Gulf of Oman.

Further highlighting the impact, the sources said, an Indian airline flight (AI 190) travelling from Toronto to India had to land in Copenhagen for refuelling. Similarly, an Indian airline flight from Paris to Delhi landed in Abu Dhabi for the same purpose. Sources also indicated that an Indian airline flight (AI 162) from London to India made a refuelling stop in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan's airspace closure is causing considerable logistical challenges and increased operational costs for Indian airlines.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that Pakistan's airspace had been closed to India, which would eventually cause millions of dollars in losses to Indian airlines.

The move though has come in response to the controversial measures taken by New Delhi, including diverting the flow of water lawfully belonging to Pakistan. The duration of the airspace closure is also currently unknown.

"Pakistan’s airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian owned or Indian-operated airlines. All trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan is suspended forthwith," this was announced by the government following the high-level National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad.

After the NSC decision, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) immediately closed the airspace for Indian aircraft soon.

“Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and operated/ owned and leased by the Indian Airlines including military flights,” read a message on the Notices for Airmen (NOTAMS) on PCAA official website.

According to NOTAMS, the directives will be effective initially for one month starting from 1230 hours on April 24, 2025 to 2359 Hours on May 23, 2025.

According to aviation experts, the closure of airspace could cost Indian carriers up to $500 million within a month.

Senior aviation journalist Tahir Imran Mian said that on the day the airspace was sealed, around 50 Indian flights were either transiting or scheduled to transit through Pakistan.

On an average, 200 to 300 Indian flights use Pakistan’s airspace daily. The affected carriers include Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, which operate between 70 to 80 round-trip international flights through Pakistani airspace every day. These flights originate from key Indian cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Goa.

The closure is expected to add approximately two hours of additional travel time per flight, significantly increasing fuel consumption and operational costs.

The tit-for-tat announcements have taken relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours to the lowest level in years.

An attack on tourists in IIOJK this week sparked a new crisis between nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours India and Pakistan, with New Delhi blaming Islamabad for the killings — with the Islamabad strongly denying the allegations.

Suspected militants opened fire in the Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist attraction in IIOJK's Pahalgam area, on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people and wounding several others before fleeing into the surrounding pine forests.

Indian officials say Tuesday's attack had "cross-border linkages". Police, in notices identified three people "involved" in the violence. However, India has not elaborated on the links or shared proof.

Pakistan said India's accusations were made without any "credible investigation" or "verifiable evidence", saying they are "frivolous" and "devoid of rationality".

In response, both countries have closed the only open land border they share, and suspended special South Asian visas that enabled people to travel between them.

They have declared each other's defence advisors in missions in New Delhi and Islamabad persona non grata, and reduced the strength of their embassies.

India has also suspended the Indus Water Treaty that regulated the sharing of water from the Indus River and its tributaries. Pakistan has warned that any attempt to stop or divert the water will be considered an act of war and met with "full force".

Pakistan has paused all bilateral agreements and suspended all trade with India, including to and from any third country. It has closed its airspace to all Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines.