Pakistan suspends trade, closes airspace to Indian aircraft In a tit-for-tat move in the backdrop of the escalatory measures taken by New Delhi, the National Security Committee (NSC) has warned that any movIndian BSF soldier arrested by Pakistan Rangers

Pakistan Rangers on Thursday captured a soldier of the Indian Border Security Force in Punjab, according to reports on Indian media.
The Indian soldier reportedly strayed into Pakistani territory when he was arrested.
According to Indian media, the trooper was captured in the Ferozepur area and was identified as Constable P K Singh of the 182nd battalion of the BSF.
“During the routine movement, Singh inadvertently moved beyond the Indian border fence and entered Pakistani territory, where the Pakistan Rangers detained him across the Ferozepur border,” said India Today.
The incident comes amid increased tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following an attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).
In a tit-for-tat move in the backdrop of the escalatory measures taken by New Delhi, the National Security Committee (NSC) has warned that any move by India to divert the flow of water lawfully belonging to Pakistan will be "considered an act of war".
The move comes in response to India's unilateral decision to suspend the six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty and also taking other steps against Pakistan in the aftermath of an attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The attack on Tuesday claimed the lives of 26 people — including one Nepali national — and India's government blames Pakistan for the attack, a claim that Islamabad vehemently denied and also termed as a "false flag operation".
The NSC warned that Pakistan could also exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India, including but not limited to the Simla Agreement, in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan, trans-national killings, and non-adherence to international law and UN Resolutions on Kashmir.
