Pahalgam attack: Indian spy agencies sheltering armed foreigners in Srinagar, says DPM

Federal ministers including DPM Ishaq Dar are addressing a press conference in Islamabad on April 24, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

In response to Indian allegations of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that Islamabad has evidence and intelligence that armed foreign nationals arrived in Srinagar.

Addressing a press conference alongside Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and other ministers, Dar urged India to share evidence with the world if Pakistan is involved in Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Indian intelligence agencies have kept these people in Srinagar,” he added.

The foreign minister said the Indian spy agencies were supporting the foreigners who “are trying to export IEDs (improvised explosive devices)”.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces were ready to respond to any Indian aggression.

The presser came shortly after the top civil-military body — National Security Committee (NSC) — warned that any move by India to divert the flow of water lawfully belonging to Pakistan will be "considered an act of war".

The move comes in response to India's unilateral decision to suspend the six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty and also taking other steps against Pakistan in the aftermath of an attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The attack on Tuesday claimed the lives of 26 people — including one Nepali national — and India's government blames Pakistan for the attack, a claim that Islamabad vehemently denied and also termed as a "false flag operation".

This a developing story and is being updated with further details.