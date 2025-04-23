New locally developed chicken breed lays over 200 eggs per year

Representational image showing chickens at a poultry farm. — Pexels

FAISALABAD: In a significant advancement for Pakistan’s poultry industry, researchers at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have introduced a new chicken breed that can produce more than 200 eggs per year—nearly triple the output of traditional indigenous hens.

Backed by the Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB), the initiative represents a major stride toward lowering reliance on imported poultry breeds while supporting sustainable livelihoods in rural areas.

According to UAF’s Institute of Animal Sciences, UniGold is tailored for backyard poultry production and performs well under low- to medium-input systems common in central and southern Punjab. It has a low feeder load and therefore tolerates heat stress.

Two distinct strains — full-neck and naked-neck — have been created to suit rural conditions, both exhibiting strong adaptability to local climates and feeding conditions.

The UniGold breed surpasses traditional indigenous chickens in productivity. While native hens typically lay only 70–80 eggs annually, UniGold hens can produce between 179 and 212 eggs per year, with an average egg weight of approximately 52 grammes, a 25% increase over indigenous counterparts.

Data from the Poultry Research Institute shows that UniGold hens reach laying maturity at 25–26 weeks, with hen-day production rates of up to 83.2% at 32 weeks of age. Moreover, the breed’s robust resistance to heat stress and lower feed requirements make it especially valuable for regions vulnerable to climate change.

The development of UniGold also addresses a longstanding gap in Pakistan’s poultry sector.

Despite the sector's scale, second only to textiles, it remains heavily reliant on imported parent stock for both layers and broilers. The introduction of UniGold offers a local alternative that preserves genetic resources while enhancing rural income and food security.

Rural poultry, which contributes 36% of Pakistan’s total egg production, plays a critical role in empowering women and ensuring nutrition at the household level.

The success of UniGold is expected to benefit landless farmers and rural families, helping to alleviate poverty and reduce reliance on imported breeds such as Fayoumi and Rhode Island Red.

UAF plans to scale up production through the anticipated establishment of an Indigenous Chicken Research and Development Centre, which will facilitate the distribution of the UniGold breed to farmers across Pakistan.