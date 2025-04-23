Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen partnership for regional peace, development

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose for the camera. — APP/File

ANKARA: Pakistan and Turkiye on Tuesday expressing satisfaction on the positive trajectory of multifaceted bilateral relations, reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral strategic partnership, fostering peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here during the former’s two-day visit to Turkiye.

The meeting underscored the enduring fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized the importance of enhancing economic collaboration, especially through joint ventures and bilateral investments.

He highlighted the potential for cooperation in energy and mining, joint ventures in defence and agri production, enhancing regional and bilateral connectivity to boost trade and enhance people-to-people exchanges, besides deepening cooperation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and cyber security.

During the discussions, both leaders took note of the follow-up actions taken regarding the decisions of the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) held in Islamabad on February 13, 2025.

Both leaders showed satisfaction on the trajectory of the multifaceted bilateral collaboration between the brotherly countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdogan also discussed regional and global matters and reaffirmed their support of each other on issues of national interest.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye, fostering peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region.

Pakistan delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr Yusuf Junaid.

President Erdogan also hosted a banquet in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the accompanying delegation.