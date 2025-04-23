Sindh CM threatens to topple federal govt over canal issue

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chairs a meeting in this undated photo. — APP/File

Amid rising tensions between the Sindh and the Centre over the construction of six new canals on the Indus River, PPP leader and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that while his party does not wish to topple the PML-N-led federal government, it has the power to do so.

Speaking on the Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath”, the Sindh CM said: “We have infinite capacity. We can topple them [Shehbaz-led government], but we do not want to in order to avoid any crisis.”

“Don’t push us to the point where a decision is made that causes everyone to lose.”

In February this year, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan aimed at revolutionising agriculture and providing farmers with agricultural facilities under one roof.

The project triggered a wave of unrest across Sindh, and the provincial assembly in March unanimously passed a resolution against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River. Meanwhile, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other nationalist parties took to the streets and staged massive rallies in different cities of the province, including Karachi.

During today's show, the chief minister made it clear that the sole solution to the issue was scrapping the project. “The people of Sindh will now only agree on one thing — that this project should be abandoned,” the chief minister added.

He also slammed the federal government over mishandling the canal issue.

Responding to a question about the 72-hour ultimatum to the provincial government by the protestors, demonstrating against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River, he said that the federal government had approached them over the canal issue, adding that the talks were moving forward.

Currently, work on the over Rs250bn project is halted due to the efforts of the Sindh government, he added. The chief minister further said that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) had not approved the project so far.

To another query, he asked the federal government to explain where the water for these new canals would come from. The provincial chief executive asserted that consent of the lower riparian areas was essential for water projects in the upper regions.

The federal government sought permission from the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) for the construction of six new canals, saying that 27% of the water is flowing into the sea.

“It was not stated in the plea that [Centre] will take measures to conserve water,” he said, adding: “We have challenged Irsa’s certificate.”

"This case has been pending with the Coun­cil of Common Interests (CCI) since June [last year]."

Protesters urged to avoid causing hardship to public

Earlier today, CM Shah urged the anti-canal protesters to remain peaceful and not cause hardships for the people by blocking the highways and main thoroughfares.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, CM Murad said: “Lawyers and nationalists should continue their protest without troubling their own people.”

He said that the PPP and protesters share the same goal, adding that his party would also stage protests if their ongoing negotiations with the federal government remained fruitless.

In his hard-hitting presser today, the Sindh CM announced that the contentious canal project will be blocked at all costs.

“The Sindh government and the PPP will not allow the canal project to be built with the power of the people,” he added.

The CM maintained that work on the canal project had been stalled since July 2024, and the approval of the project had been pending since November last year. He wondered why the project was not abandoned.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also aware of the serious consequences of the canal project,” he said and hoped the premier would act with justice.

Protest in Karachi

A protest march by the Save Indus Students Alliance, supported by the Karachi Bachao Tehreek and others, took place at Teen Talwar and marched to Fowara Chowk. The protesters were also joined by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr.

The protest, like many others in the province, demonstrated against the canal project and held a demonstration at Fowara Chowk.

A day earlier, Special Assistant to PM on political affairs Rana Sanaullah telephoned Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon for the third consecutive day to discuss the matter.

“The prime minister will take an appropriate decision on this matter,” said Sanaullah, while Memon emphasised that “whenever talks take place, they will be at the government-to-government level.”

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan" on Tuesday, Sanaullah assured that Sindh’s interests would not be compromised.

“[We do not have] any intention to steal even a drop of Sindh's water,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ready for dialogue and that the federal government was taking the issue seriously.

The minister also sought to downplay remarks made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had warned last week that his party would part ways with the ruling coalition if the federal government failed to address its serious reservations over the controversial canals project.

“What Bilawal said at the public gathering was said in the heat of delivering a speech,” said Sanaullah.

He urged restraint in political discourse and reminded all sides to maintain mutual respect. “There is no need to react to what Bilawal said. Statements should remain within limits, and others must be shown respect and dignity,” he added.

Memon echoed the federal government’s stance on dialogue and reiterated the province’s concerns. “The canal issue is of public concern," he said, adding: "Sindh government is representing the people of Sindh."

Memon added that objections to the canal project had been raised on multiple occasions and forums. “If the federal government wants to discuss the matter, it is welcome. The PPP will certainly advocate the case of the people of Sindh,” he stated.

Meanwhile, protests in Sindh on the issue continue to cause disruption. Memon appealed to demonstrators to protest responsibly. “Protesters have been requested to hold their protests in the grounds, not block the roads, the common people are being harmed,” he said.