Orlando Bloom gives Katy Perry reason to be proud after she regrets Blue Origin space trip

Orlando Bloom, who has enthralled fans with his acting skills in movies like Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, has another skill to flex.

The 48-year-old has given his fiancée Katy Perry something to be proud of amid the criticism she has faced following her recent 11-minute space expedition in Jeff Bezos' commercial spacecraft.

The English actor took to Instagram Monday, April 21, to put a video of him heli-snowboarding in Canada over the Easter weekend.

The short clip also included TV producer Mark Burnett along with his two children, James and Cameron.

The Troy star along with his pal could be seen effortlessly snowboarding on the Canadian slopes after a helicopter had taken them to the very top of the snowy mountains.

For the unversed, Bloom and Roar singer's relationship began in 2016 after which the duo exchanged rings in 2019 on Valentine's Day.

The two share four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove whose face the couple revealed just a few days back.