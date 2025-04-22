Anti-canal protests should continue without troubling people, says Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chairs a meeting in this undated photo. — Radio Pakistan/File

Amid ongoing protests and blockage of highways against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River, provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and avoid causing hardship to commuters and the general public.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, CM Murad said: “Lawyers and nationalists should continue their protest without troubling their own people.”

He said that the PPP and protesters share the same goal, adding that his party would also stage protests if their ongoing negotiations with the federal government remained fruitless.

In February this year, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan aimed at revolutionising agriculture and providing farmers with agricultural facilities under one roof.

The project triggered a wave of unrest across Sindh, and the provincial assembly in March unanimously passed a resolution against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River. Meanwhile, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other nationalist parties took to the streets and staged massive rallies in different cities of the province, including Karachi.

In his hard-hitting presser today, the Sindh CM announced that the contentious canal project will be blocked at all costs.

“The Sindh government and the PPP will not allow the canal project to be built with the power of the people,” he added.

The CM maintained that work on the canal project had been stalled since July 2024, and the approval of the project had been pending since November last year. He wondered why the project was not abandoned.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also aware of the serious consequences of the canal project,” he said and hoped the premier would act with justice.

Protest in Karachi

A protest march by the Save Indus Students Alliance, supported by the Karachi Bachao Tehreek and others, took place at Teen Talwar and marched to Fowara Chowk. The protesters were also joined by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr.

The protest, like many others in the province, demonstrated against the canal project and held a demonstration at Fowara Chowk.

A day earlier, Special Assistant to PM on political affairs Rana Sanaullah telephoned Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon for the third consecutive day to discuss the matter.

“The prime minister will take an appropriate decision on this matter,” said Sanaullah, while Memon emphasised that “whenever talks take place, they will be at the government-to-government level.”

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan" on Tuesday, Sanaullah assured that Sindh’s interests would not be compromised.

“[We do not have] any intention to steal even a drop of Sindh's water,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ready for dialogue and that the federal government was taking the issue seriously.

The minister also sought to downplay remarks made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had warned last week that his party would part ways with the ruling coalition if the federal government failed to address its serious reservations over the controversial canals project.

“What Bilawal said at the public gathering was said in the heat of delivering a speech,” said Sanaullah.

He urged restraint in political discourse and reminded all sides to maintain mutual respect. “There is no need to react to what Bilawal said. Statements should remain within limits, and others must be shown respect and dignity,” he added.

Memon echoed the federal government’s stance on dialogue and reiterated the province’s concerns. “The canal issue is of public concern," he said, adding: "Sindh government is representing the people of Sindh."

Memon added that objections to the canal project had been raised on multiple occasions and forums. “If the federal government wants to discuss the matter, it is welcome. The PPP will certainly advocate the case of the people of Sindh,” he stated.

Meanwhile, protests in Sindh on the issue continue to cause disruption. Memon appealed to demonstrators to protest responsibly. “Protesters have been requested to hold their protests in the grounds, not block the roads, the common people are being harmed,” he said.