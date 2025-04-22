Afghan nationals with their belongings gather as they head back to Afghanistan, after Pakistan intensified its deportation campaign, forcing undocumented Afghans to leave the country, at the Torkham border crossing, Pakistan April 7, 2025. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing drive against illegal foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, more than 100,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in the past three weeks, confirmed the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday.

The federal government launched the mass eviction campaign on April 1. Analysts say the expulsions are designed to pressure neighbouring Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities, which Islamabad blames for fuelling a rise in border attacks.

The interior ministry told AFP that "100,529 Afghans have left in April".

Convoys of Afghan families have been heading to the border since the start of April, when the deadline to leave expired, crossing into a country mired in a humanitarian crisis.

"I was born in Pakistan and have never been to Afghanistan," 27-year-old Allah Rahman said at the Torkham border on Saturday.

"I was afraid the police might humiliate me and my family. Now we're heading back to Afghanistan out of sheer helplessness."

Afghanistan’s Prime Minister Hasan Akhund on Saturday condemned the "unilateral measures" taken by the neighbouring country after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar flew to Kabul for a day-long visit to discuss the returns.

Akhund urged the Pakistani government to "facilitate the dignified return of Afghan refugees".

Many Afghan people are leaving voluntarily, choosing to depart instead of facing deportation, but the UN refugee agency, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said that in April alone, more arrests and detentions took place in Pakistan — 12,948 — than in all of last year.

Last year was the deadliest in the country in a decade.

The government frequently accuses Afghan nationals of taking part in attacks and blames Kabul for allowing militants to take refuge on its soil, a charge Taliban leaders deny.

Millions of Afghans have poured into the country over the past several decades, fleeing successive wars, as well as hundreds of thousands since the return of the Taliban government in 2021.

Some Pakistanis have grown weary of hosting a large Afghan population as security and economic woes deepen, and the deportation campaign has widespread support.

"They came here for refuge but ended up taking jobs, opening businesses. They took jobs from Pakistanis who are already struggling," 41-year-old hairdresser Tanveer Ahmad told AFP as he gave a customer a shave.

More than half of the Afghans being deported were children, the UNHCR said on Friday.

The women and girls among those crossing were entering a country where they are banned from education beyond secondary school and barred from many sectors of work.

In the first phase of returns in 2023, hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghans were forced across the border in the space of a few weeks.

In the second phase announced in March, the government cancelled the residence permits of more than 800,000 Afghans and warned thousands more awaiting relocation to other countries to leave by the end of April.