Renowned Chef Zakir Hussain breathes his last at 58

Chef Zakir Hussain can be seen during a cooking show in this still taken from a video. — Screengrab/YouTube/Imrose Inayat

KARACHI: Celebrated Chef Zakir Hussain tragically passed away at the age of 58 after a prolonged battle with a kidney disease, his nephew Shayan Qureshi said Monday night.

Chef Zakir had been receiving treatment in the United States, but doctors had declared his condition beyond treatment and advised that further interventions would likely be ineffective and he returned to Karachi a month ago, according to his nephew.

The funeral prayer for the beloved culinary icon will be held today after the Asr prayer at Jamia Rashidiya, located in Malir, Saudabad.

Born on February 16, 1967, in Karachi, Zakir stood out in the culinary world, influenced by his family's rich cooking heritage.

His father, Abdul Aziz Qureshi, was a distinguished chef with a national airline, inspiring mamny relatives to follow a similar path.

Zakir received his early education at Kulsoom Bai Valika school and later attended Allama Iqbal College before beginning his professional journey in 1980 at the Sheraton Hotel in Karachi.

Zakir broadened his culinary horizons internationally, gaining experience in Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, and Botswana, before dedicating 10 years in the United Kingdom, mastering his craft alongside top chefs.

Upon returning to Pakistan in the early 1990s, Zakir became a prominent television figure, hosting several cooking shows on various channels, while sharing his vast knowledge of Pakistani, Asian, and international cuisines.