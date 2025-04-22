George Clooney makes unbelievable claim about marriage with wife Amal

George Clooney on married life and dyed hair

George Clooney is serving up laughs, opening up about his married life with wife Amal, and a little bit of hair dye, in his latest chat with CBS Mornings.

The 63-year-old Hollywood icon gave fans a glimpse into his family life with the couples twins, Ella and Alexander, who are about to turn eight.

"Our kids are 7, about to be 8, which is a pretty great age. They're really curious and funny," Clooney shared.

"Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh." Clearly, the Clooney household is filled with giggles — and not just because Dad’s sporting a new hair color.

Clooney also gushed about his nearly decade-long marriage to Amal, revealing that their relationship is still as smooth as ever.

"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we'd never had an argument. We still haven't," he said.

"We're trying to find something to fight about!" he joked. And if that wasn’t sweet enough, Clooney added, "I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world. So it's great."

But while things are picture-perfect at home, Clooney admitted he's facing a slightly more humorous struggle — his new hair color.

George Clooney's dyed black hair in 'Good Night and Good Luck' Broadway adaptation

The actor had to darken his signature salt-and-pepper locks for his role in the Broadway adaptation of Good Night and Good Luck, and he’s the first to admit it’s been a bit of an adjustment.

"I know it's not good," Clooney quipped during the interview. "You never get used to it."