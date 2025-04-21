Coldplay excites ARMY with rare BTS glimpse of iconic reunion with Jin

Coldplay honours BTS Jin with special post

Coldplay continues to win over BTS ARMY with their deep admiration, love and respect for K-pop icon Jin.

On Saturday, April 19, fans were treated to an emotional surprise reunion, two years after Jin and frontman Chris Martin shared the stage during Coldplay’s 2022 concert in Argentina.

Monday, April 21, the band offered a rare behind-the-scenes look at their latest collaboration— the reunion which marked a full-circle moment— through a joint Instagram post with Jin, 32.

The post featured a series of photos, with the cover image capturing Jin, whose real name Kim Seok-jin, and Chris, 48, rehearsing together at Goyang Stadium.

Dressed in a brown shirt layered under a rainproof transparent jacket and relaxed baggy pants, the eldest BTS member appeared completely in his element enjoying the rehearsal alongside Chris.

Among the snapshots, one especially stood out, capturing the heartfelt moment just before Jin stepped on stage, holding a sign that read, "My bro, can I sing The Astronaut with you?" and "Pick me pls."

With this playful yet touching gesture, the idol made his way onto the stage to join Chris, who exchanged a deep bow followed by their performance of The Astronaut and The Universe.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with love and gratitude for the band’s continued affection toward Jin.

One comment summed it up, writing, "Seeing Chris welcome him with so much love, the deep respect for BTS still so alive, and the genuine affection Jin has for this friendship… it was truly moving."

Notably, the reunion held even deeper significance as Jin’s last performance before his military enlistment was with Coldplay and now, two years later, his first stage appearance after completing service is with the same band.