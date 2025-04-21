Security forces neutralise six terrorists in KP IBOs

Pakistan Army soldiers are seen in Rawalpindi, on July 24, 2018. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have neutralised at least six terrorists during two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military's media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation in the general area of Razmak in North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly, five khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR said.

In another IBO in South Waziristan District, security forces neutralised ring leader Zabi Ullah Zakran, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as in target killing of innocent civilians.

It noted the slain ring leader was "highly wanted" by the law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the "security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country".

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, since the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021, with Islamabad claiming hostile groups plan their attacks from Afghan soil.

The terror attacks in January 2025 surged by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.