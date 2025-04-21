Police, CTD eliminate 10 terrorists in Mianwali operation

A representational image showing Punjab Police personnel during an operation in this image released on August 15, 2024. — Facebook/Police Department Rahim Yar khan

The Punjab Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) eliminated over 10 terrorists in an operation in Mianwali's Makarwal area on Monday, said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, terming it a "significant success" in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, the interior minister paid glowing tribute to the brave personnel of Punjab Police and CTD who, in a high-stakes operation, eliminated more than ten terrorists.

He said the operation was not just a tactical success but a powerful message to all anti-state elements plotting against national peace and security.

"By sending more than 10 Khawarij terrorists to hell, Punjab Police and CTD have demonstrated exceptional resolve and professionalism," Naqvi remarked.

He further stated that such victories were crucial for ensuring lasting peace in the country and safeguarding the lives of innocent citizens.

The interior minister praised the courage and dedication of the officers involved, emphasising that their swift and decisive action had foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

"I take immense pride in the bravery shown by the officers in this operation. Their efforts are truly commendable," he added.

Reiterating the government's unwavering stance against terrorism, Naqvi assured that all necessary resources would continue to be provided to law enforcement agencies to root out terrorism from its core.

"I extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of Punjab Police and CTD on this major achievement," he concluded.

Security in Mianwali and surrounding areas has been further enhanced following the operation.

Officials confirmed that intelligence-based operations will continue to ensure the complete elimination of terrorist networks operating within the region.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

In Punjab, two militant attacks were reported, leaving one security official injured. On the last day of January, militants launched a major assault on a police check post in DG Khan’s Jhangi area, but security forces repelled the attack without any casualties. Sindh and the federal capital, Islamabad, each witnessed one attack, though neither resulted in fatalities.