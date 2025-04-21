‘Health issues’ prompt Nawaz Sharif to extend London stay, say sources

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif outside his London home in this undated picture. — AFP/File

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif extended his stay in London due to health issues, well-placed sources revealed on Monday.

The sources privy to the matter said that the PML-N president extended his stay due to regular medical examinations by foreign physicians, as the doctors continue to monitor his condition.

The former premier, who arrived in London earlier this month from Belarus for a two-week stay, has rescheduled his return ticket, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the PML-N UK chapter wants to host a workers' convention in Nawaz’s honour.

On April 12, the former premier landed at Luton Airport at noon. Nawaz was received at the airport by PML-N UK leaders Ahsan Dar and others.

Before Sharif’s arrival, supporters of PTI and PML-N verbally clashed outside the Park Lane flats. A large number of PML-N supporters gathered to receive Nawaz.