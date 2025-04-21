President, PM offer condolences over Pope Francis' demise

(From left) President Asif Ali Zardari, Pope Francis (late), and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Reuters/PID/File

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered their condolences expressing deep sorrow and grief over the passing of head of the Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis.

Pope Francis' death, announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell today, comes a day after made his first prolonged public appearance since being discharged on March 23 from a 38-day hospital stay for pneumonia.

With his real name Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis was elected pope on March 13, 2013 and held the honour before his death today at the age of 88.

In their messages, both leaders paid tribute to the Pope's profound impact on the world and his unwavering commitment to peace, interfaith harmony, and human dignity.

President Zardari expressed his deep sorrow over the Pope's death and paid tribute to his efforts in promoting interfaith dialogue, compassion, and peaceful coexistence.

He also acknowledged Pope Francis' significant contributions to social justice and the well-being of vulnerable communities, highlighting the Pope’s powerful voice for peace and justice.

The president further noted that Pope Francis would be remembered for bringing together communities of different faiths and fostering mutual understanding.

In a similar vein, PM Shehbaz conveyed his heartfelt condolences, saying that Pope Francis had always guided billions of people towards promoting peace, love, and mutual respect.

He remarked that the late Pope symbolised interfaith harmony, peace, and humanity, spreading a message of affection and tolerance across the globe.

The premier added that Pope Francis' teachings had inspired not only Christians but also followers of all religions, emphasising the Pope’s recent calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East as a reflection of his commitment to peace.

PM Shehbaz also described Pope Francis' passing as an irreparable loss to the entire world, especially the Christian community, and extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the Vatican, the global Christian community, and his followers worldwide.