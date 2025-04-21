Heatwave hits Karachi as weather to remain hot, humid

Men ride on a motorbike as they cover their heads with a wet cloth to cool off and to avoid sunlight, during a hot summer day, as the heatwave continues in Jacobabad, May 26. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The port city remains in the grip of a heatwave as the weather is likely to remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

According to the weather office, the urban metropolis will experience a maximum temperature, which is likely to range from 39 degrees Celsius to 41°C, whereas, the minimum temperature recorded was 25°C.

Moreover, the Met office said that humidity in the air is 46% as hot and dry winds are blowing from the northwest at a speed of four kilometres per hour.

It is important to note that the weather office has forecast that Karachi will remain in the grip of a heatwave until April 23.

Earlier on Sunday, the residents of Karachi have been warned by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) to brace for a heatwave-like situation with temperatures expected to soar up to sizzling 41°C.

With the forecast of a halt in the sea breeze and shifting wind patterns, PMD Deputy Director Anjum Zaigham has said that temperatures across the city will remain 4°C to 6°C above normal from April 20 (today) till April 23.

"We expect hot to very hot and dry weather during this period," he said, adding that northwesterly winds will temporarily cut off the sea breeze, worsening the heat conditions.

Additionally, in view of heatwave, medical experts advise taking mandatory precautions.

Citizens have been advised by the experts not to leave their homes unnecessarily from 11am to 4pm.

The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in most plains. The highest temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was 43°C in Jacobabad.

Parallel to this, heavy rain with thundershowers took place in Swat, Mingora and surrounding areas late last night turning weather pleasant.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has predicted strong winds and thundershowers at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan today (Monday).