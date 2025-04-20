PIA begins direct Lahore-Baku flights to enhance global connectivity

A representational image of PIA airplane. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday began direct flight operations from Lahore to Baku, aiming to enhance international connectivity and support tourism development.

The flight marked the commencement of a new route, signifying a “milestone in the national carrier’s strategy to expand its international network and enhance connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia”, according to the statement issued by the airline.

“This initiative also reflects the growing diplomatic and economic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, aiming to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people linkages,” it said.

To mark the occasion, a special inauguration ceremony was held at the International Departure Lounge of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The event was chaired by Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and was graced by the esteemed presence of the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Asif said that positive results of Pakistan' diplomatic efforts to boost ties with various states are coming forth.

He said under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's dynamic leadership, Pakistan' economy is heading forward on the path of progress, after coming out of difficult times.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz expressed delight over the launch of PIA's direct flights from Lahore to Baku. In a statement, he said the initiation of direct flights between Lahore and Baku would help promote the tourism sector.

The premier further said that the national carrier would soon start direct flights with other friendly countries as well.

Terming the development a significant diplomatic achievement for Pakistan, he said Azerbaijan is one of Pakistan's closest friends in the region. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering collaboration with Azerbaijan in tourism and other sectors.