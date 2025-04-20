Punjab minister terms attacks on int'l fast-food chains 'organised'

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari addresses a press conference. — APP/File

Strongly condemning the recent attacks on international fast-food chains across the country, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday said that the country was ultimately bearing the brunt of these incidents.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Bokhari said that recent attacks on international fast-food chains were carried out under an organised plan.

The provincial information minister strongly condemned the attacks and said that people’s properties were being damaged.

“There are 25,000 Pakistanis employed in these food chains. The person who died in the attacks on the food chain was also a Pakistani,” the minister added.

“Attacks are taking place in Punjab under an organised plan," she added.

Bokhari warned that no one would be allowed to create a law and order situation in the country. She further said that 149 suspects involved in attacks on food chains were taken into custody.

“A violent group is carrying out attacks on developing Punjab,” the minister added.

Govt vows strict action against attackers

A day earlier, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry condemned recent attacks on food chains, warning that the state would take strict action against those involved.

Speaking at a press conference in Faisalabad, Talal said the government was not negligent in its responsibilities and would ensure that no one who invested in Pakistan would feel unsafe.

"The state is not oblivious to its duties. It is unacceptable that those who bring investment into Pakistan should face such attacks," he said.

Referring to recent incidents, the minister revealed that nearly 20 attacks had occurred on private restaurants, mostly foreign fast food chains, in various cities.

He claimed that once the attackers were apprehended, many sought forgiveness and expressed regret. "Those arrested are ashamed of what they did and have apologised," said Talal.

The minister further stated that no political party had claimed responsibility or supported the violence, distancing themselves from the events.

In the past few days, a series of attacks on international food chain restaurants have been reported across Pakistan.



