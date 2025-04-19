PM Shehbaz assures full support to investors, invites global partners to key sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is presiding a meeting in Islamabad on April 3, 2024. —Facebook/ Mian Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured full facilitation to investors, urging friendly countries to explore profitable opportunities in Pakistan’s mining, information technology, and agriculture sectors.

Speaking at the Health, Engineering and Minerals Show in Lahore, the premier said the government was committed to creating an investor-friendly environment and highlighted the vast potential these sectors hold for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Pakistan recently hosted the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) to exhibit the nation's enormous mineral potential.

The country unveiled a unified framework to promote mining and mineral investment opportunities across four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan at the high-level event, which was attended by around 300 foreign delegates.

The PMIF25 served as a premier platform for global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging minerals sector and unlock the country’s vast mineral potential.

PM Shehbaz highlighted mineral resources as the lynchpin of the nation’s economic revival. Addressing the forum, he went on to state that the country’s mineral wealth, worth trillions of dollars, could free its economy from perpetual dependency on frequent bailouts from global lenders.

Addressing the ceremony today, the prime minister alluded to the reduction in inflation and policy rates as well as electricity tariffs, saying this has created a conducive environment for investment in Pakistan.

He further said that Pakistan was marching towards growth and prosperity. "Our country has a young population, and they are equipping themselves with modern techniques and vocational training," he added.

The premier concluded by saying that Allah Almighty has bestowed upon Pakistan very valuable natural resources, emphasising the need for joint ventures in the field of mines and minerals.