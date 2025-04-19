Karachi resident takes tailor to court for delaying clothes

A tailor stitches a fabric at his shop in Islamabad on April 29, 2022. —AFP

KARACHI: A Karachi resident, who was irked by a tailor's tardiness in preparing clothes for his brother's engagement, has filed a lawsuit against the tailor, seeking Rs100,000 in damages.

The citizen moved the Consumer Protection Court (South) and pleaded to it for issuing the shop owner a notice.

The petitioner stated that the tailor had promised to deliver the stitched clothes by February 20. Despite visiting the shop multiple times, the clothes were not ready.

He further explained that the delay forced him to purchase alternative attire for his brother's engagement ceremony.

In his plea to the court, the applicant sought a fine of Rs50,000 for the unfulfilled promise and an additional Rs50,000 as compensation for the mental anguish caused by it.

As per details, the complainant gave clothes for Balochi embroidery on three dates in December 2024 and January 2025, with some advance payment.

The respondent had promised to deliver the finished suits before engagement of the petitioner’s brother, which was scheduled on February 20.

When the petitioner went to collect the clothes on February 10, 2025, the respondent gave excuses about the unavailability of workers. Upon the petitioner’s daily visits, he realised that the clothes were untouched.