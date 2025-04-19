Attacks on food chains un-Islamic and unacceptable, says govt

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Faisalabad on April 19, 2025. — Geo News/YouTube/Screengrab

FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Saturday strongly condemned recent attacks on international food chains across Pakistan, calling them "un-Islamic" and "completely unacceptable."

In a press conference in Faisalabad, he said the state is fully aware of its responsibilities and will act decisively against those involved.

"The state is not oblivious to its duties. It is unacceptable that those who bring investment into Pakistan should face such attacks," he said.

Referring to recent incidents, the minister revealed that nearly 20 attacks had occurred on private restaurants, mostly foreign fast food chains, in various cities. Twelve FIRs had been lodged in Punjab, where 142 individuals were arrested, while two incidents in Islamabad led to the arrest of 15 people.

Talal noted that around 25,000 Pakistanis were employed in these food chains, and harming such businesses amounted to damaging livelihoods. "Such attacks are not only un-Islamic but also anti-economic," he added.

He claimed that once the attackers were apprehended, many sought forgiveness and expressed regret. “Those arrested are ashamed of what they did and have apologised,” said Talal.

He further stated that no political party had claimed responsibility or supported the violence, distancing themselves from the events.

Talal also pointed out that no new incidents had been reported since yesterday, indicating that the state's firm stance was having a deterrent effect.

In the past few days, a series of attacks on international food chain restaurants have been reported across Pakistan, including different parts of the country's financial hub, Karachi.

These areas include Gadap City, Korangi, Aziz Bhatti, Gulberg and Defence in which more than two dozen individuals have been arrested so far.