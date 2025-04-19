PATS 2025: Army chief stresses 'soldierly attributes of character, courage'

COAS General Asim Munir interacts with Pakistan Army soldiers during the PATS 2025 on April 19, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Speaking at the 8th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday highlighted the key attributes of Pakistan Army and praised the professionalism, physical and mental endurance and high morale of the participating teams.

Attending the closing ceremony of the exercise, the army chief reiterated mutual learning during such exercises and highlighted that PATS is the right forum, which appropriately combines professional military skills and tactical acumen of all participating soldiers fostering much-needed team spirit in the face of the evolving character of war, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"To this effect, Pakistan Army upholds rich soldierly attributes of 'character, courage and competence which has been amply displayed by our men in the face of fight against terrorism," COAS General Munir said.

As per the military's media wing, the 60-hour-long rigorous patrolling exercise was aimed at enhancing combat skills through the sharing of innovative ideas and experiences by the participants of the forum.

The exercise was conducted, from April 14 to April 18, in the semi-mountainous terrain of Punjab. Over the years, the exercise has gained much prominence as a very competitive professional military activity for friendly countries.

COAS General Asim Munir, participating teams and other officials post for a group photo at the PATS 2025 on April 19, 2025. — ISPR

Seven teams from the Pakistan Army along with a team from the Pakistan Navy and 15 teams from friendly countries including Bahrain, Belarus, China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Nepal, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, United States of America and Uzbekistan participated in the exercise.

Additionally, representatives from Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Kenya, Myanmar and Thailand witnessed the exercise as observers.

Meanwhile, the COAS also gave away individual and team awards to the participants of the exercise.

International observers and Defence Attachés of participating countries also attended the ceremony and appreciated the professional conduct of the event.