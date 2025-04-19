CCTV cameras, trackers made mandatory for heavy vehicles

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Saturday issued directives for the mandatory the installation of cameras and trackers in heavy traffic vehicles (HTVs) following a recent surge in traffic accidents, particularly involving such vehicles.

This decision follows successful negotiations between commissioner Karachi and goods transporters, also resulting in the end of their strike which had disrupted port operations and trade.

As part of the negotiations, it was agreed that all HTVs, including dumpers, water tankers, and oil tankers, must be equipped with three cameras.

According to Imdad Naqvi, a leader of the goods transporters association, one camera will be placed on the front bonnet, one at the rear, and an one inside the vehicle which will monitor the driver's condition.

Traffic mishap-related fatalities have resulted in the deaths of over 250 people, of which 85 were caused by accidents involving heavy vehicles.

The alarming rise in fatalities sparked widespread public outrage and protests, with the public even resorting to torching heavy vehicles.

The Sindh government imposed a daytime ban on the movement of heavy vehicles in Karachi, coupled with stringent measures such as a 30 kilometres per hour speed limit for HTVs operating in the city.

The commissioner has also issued strict orders prohibiting the movement of dumpers on Karachi's roads between 10pm and 6am.

These stringent measures were the central point of the discussion during the negotiations, which commenced last night and continued into the morning.

Furthermore, safety guardrails will also be installed along the tires of HTVs.

Additionally, heavy vehicles will now be equipped with trackers to enhance accountability and aid in post-accident investigations.

Imdad stated that the recording from these trackers will be accessible at the DIG Traffic office, enabling authorities to track vehicles in case of hit-and-run incidents.

The goods transporters association also agreed to ensure the fitness of all large vehicles, including dumpers and tankers, within three to six months.

Progress reports on vehicle tonnage and the implementation of safety measures will be submitted to the commissioner and DIG every 10 days.

While acknowledging the progress, Imdad noted that the government's initial deadline of May 1 for these measures was impractical.