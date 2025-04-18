Islamabad, parts of Punjab likely to hit by rainfall, hailstorms 'within 12 hours'

This undated photo shows a view of hailstorm amid winter season. — PPI/File

ISLAMABAD: Severe weather conditions are expected to affect parts of Punjab and Islamabad within the next 12 hours, according to a weather advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) on Friday.

The weather advisory came two days after the federal capital and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were pummelled by a heavy hailstorm, leaving a trail of destruction that included smashed car windscreens, damaged solar panels, and broken tree branches.

According to the NEOC, a westerly disturbance is likely to cause unstable weather across several regions, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, windstorms, and isolated hailstorms.

Areas likely to be affected are the Pothohar region, particularly Islamabad and Rawalpindi, as well as districts of upper Punjab such as Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, and Jhelum. Areas in central Punjab, including Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Lahore, Narowal, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura may also experience significant weather activity during this period.

It is anticipated that heavy rain and strong winds may lead to uprooting of trees and could cause temporary power outages.

Windstorms and hail may also damage poorly constructed buildings, rooftops, vehicles, and power infrastructure. Additionally, hailstorms could pose serious risks to standing crops, added the weather advisory.

The NEOC also cautioned of a potential rapid rise in water flows and the risk of localised flash floods in streams and nullahs of Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Chitral, Mansehra, Khurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, and Neelum Valley during the weather spell from April 18 to 20.

There is also a heightened risk of flash flooding in parts of Hazara and Malakand divisions due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

The NDMA advised tourists and travellers to stay informed and check the latest weather updates. People planning to travel are urged to check road conditions beforehand and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of heavy rain.

Those living in or visiting landslide-prone areas should exercise caution and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, it added.