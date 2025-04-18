Muslim pilgrims perform Hajj at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, June 16, 2024. — Reuters

Besides other facilities, Pakistani Hajj pilgrims would be provided with folding mattresses and air conditioners in camps in Mina, Saudi Arabia, announced Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Friday.

The minister made the remarks during his visit to the Hajji Camp in Karachi, to oversee the final preparatory session for Haj organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Speaking at the session, the religious affairs minister praised the care and attention put towards imparting crucial information regarding the significant method and means of performing Haj.

“Several new modifications have been made in the Hajj process. The new changes upheld and arranged by the Saudi and Pakistan governments, respectively, have been devised to ease the journey for pilgrims,” he added.

He said that the government had made arrangements to accommodate all pilgrims in “Markaziya” to make sure they have the easiest access and assistance they may require.

He reiterated the need for discipline from the pilgrims travelling to the holy land as ambassadors of Pakistan, in making queues, showing patience and abiding by the stated guidelines.

The speakers arranged by the ministry imparted to the pilgrims a detailed session on properties, characteristics and the chronological order in which the different steps on haj are to be embodied. The preparatory session entailed the three pillars and six compulsions required of Haj pilgrims in order to fulfil their duty of performing Hajj.

The ministry would provide a Pakistan-labelled scarf, trolley and mini bag in order to facilitate identification and ensure all pilgrims are well packed.

In addition to this, they would be given a SIM to facilitate WhatsApp calls from Saudi Arabia, a facility that is not possible on SIMS bought from Saudi Arabia, This is to help the pilgrims maintain contact with their loved ones back home, said the minister.