Nadra disputes Chaiwala Arshad Khan’s citizenship, declares him Afghan

The viral image of Arshad Khan, also known as 'chaiwala'. — Instagram@arshadchaiwala1

Chaiwala Arshad Khan, the tea seller who became a global sensation, appears to be facing a legal identity crisis after the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) told the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench that he is, in fact, an Afghan national.

The development came during the hearing of a petition filed by Khan against Nadra and immigration authorities for blocking his national identity card and passport last week.

In a report submitted to Justice Jawad Hassan, Nadra said Khan was born in Islamabad, but discrepancies exist in the records of his parents. According to Nadra’s findings, his father is listed as a resident of Sargodha, while his mother’s name also differs across documents.

The authority added that a show-cause notice was issued against Khan’s passport based on reports from two verification agencies. Khan’s lawyer requested the court to grant time until April 22 to respond to Nadra’s claims.

Khan, the blue-eyed social media celebrity, had approached the court to seek restoration of his CNIC and passport, which were suspended due to discrepancies in his citizenship records.

The internet sensation, represented by advocate Umar Ijaz Gilani, took the stand that he was being demanded to provide evidence of residence before 1978. Upon this, the court summoned the relevant authorities along with the records on April 17.

During the court hearing, Advocate Gilani argued that Khan was a symbol of the Pakistani dream, rising from humble beginnings to international fame.

Photo shows facade of Cafe Chaiwala located in Islamabad. —Instagram@arshadchaiwala1

Just nine years ago, Khan was a poor teenager selling chai at an Islamabad roadside stall, also known as a dhaba, with no prospects of a prosperous and luxurious life given the circumstances he was in.

In 2016, Khan became an overnight sensation when a photographer's Instagram shot of him working at his tea stall was shared tens of thousands of times.

Back in the day, Khan claimed he was an ethnic Pashtun — a people living mostly in Pakistan and Afghanistan who sometimes have light skin and eyes.

Photos show Cafe Chaiwala Arshad Khan in Tooting, South London, in exquisite Pakistani cultural settings. — Instagram@arshadchaiwala1

In the wake of his instant stardom, he was reported to have received offers of modelling contracts and even a possible film career, which he declined.

Building on his online fan following, Khan opened his tea cafe in Islamabad by the name of 'Cafe Chai Wala' in 2020, launching himself as a brand.

Khan’s brand then leapfrogged from Islamabad to Tooting, South London — a bold expansion that brought local touch, truck art, and a mini library of Urdu books to a whole new audience.