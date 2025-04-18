Pakistan, Bangladesh seek enhanced regional connectivity

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch calls on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. — Instagram/foreignofficepk

ISLAMABAD: Emphasising the importance of connectivity, Pakistan and Bangladesh have welcomed the launch of direct shipping between Karachi and Chittagong and stressed the need to restore direct air links.

The development was part of the Sixth Round of Foreign Secretary-Level Consultations (FSLC), held in Dhaka on April 17, the Foreign Office said in a statement. Both countries also expressed satisfaction with the progress made on easing travel and visa procedures.

Held after a 15-year hiatus, the talks were led by Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin. The discussions took place in a cordial atmosphere and reflected a mutual commitment to revitalising bilateral ties, the statement said.

The two sides held a comprehensive exchange on political, economic, cultural, educational, and strategic cooperation, underpinned by shared history, cultural affinities, and the common aspirations of their peoples.

Satisfaction was expressed at recent high-level contacts in New York, Cairo, Samoa, and Jeddah, which have helped re-energise the bilateral relationship.

Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum through regular institutional dialogue, early finalisation of pending agreements, and enhanced cooperation in trade, agriculture, education, and connectivity.

Pakistan offered academic opportunities in its agricultural universities, while Bangladesh offered technical training in fisheries and maritime studies. The Bangladeshi side also acknowledged scholarship offers from private universities in Pakistan and underscored the need for deeper cooperation in the education sector.

The Bangladeshi side appreciated recent performances by renowned Pakistani artists in Dhaka, while the Pakistani side encouraged reciprocal cultural exchanges. Prospects for broader cooperation in sports, media, and cultural institutions were discussed, including the finalisation of various MoUs in these areas.

On multilateral issues, both sides reaffirmed the need to revitalise the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in line with its founding principles. The Foreign Secretary appreciated the vision of the Bangladeshi leadership and expressed hope that the SAARC process would remain insulated from bilateral political considerations.

The Foreign Secretary also briefed the Bangladeshi side on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), emphasising the need for an early resolution of the dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

While reviewing the Middle East situation, the two sides strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression and grave human rights violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, particularly in Gaza.

The Foreign Secretary held separate meetings with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Advisor on Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain. Discussions focused on regional integration, economic linkages, and the importance of insulating bilateral ties from external pressures. A shared commitment to a forward-looking partnership emerged.

Hossain looked forward to the visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, at the end of April.

While thanking Yunus for the warm hospitality, Amna conveyed best wishes to him from Pakistan’s leadership. The next round of Consultations will be held in Islamabad in 2026.