Economic growth worrying Pakistan's enemies, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his government's commitment terrorism during a meeting on Friday, asserting that adversaries of Pakistan are intimidated by the nation's economic progress.

"Our Jihad to uproot terrorism from the country will continue. We will inflict such a crushing defeat on terrorists that they won't dare look at Pakistan with ill intent again," the prime minister said chairing a high-level meeting on law and order in the federal capital.

The discussion included key federal ministers — Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Attaullah Tarar — as well as advisors and ministers from various regions, including Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State Tallal Chaudhry, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister's Adviser Barrister Saif.

Gilgit-Baltistan Interior Minister Shamsul Haq Lone and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interior Minister Col (Retd) Waqar Noon also attended the meeting, along with chief secretaries and inspectors general of police from all provinces.

However, chief commissioner Islamabad was not present in the meeting.

The premier praised the collaborative efforts and decisive measures taken by institutions and provincial authorities against terrorism, advocating for increased federal support to enhance provincial capabilities for the purpose.

He called for setting aside all differences and working together to eliminate terrorism. He also lauded the security forces personnel and officers confronting terrorists and sacrificing their lives.

PM Shehbaz instructed all the institutions to intensify their efforts against smuggling and tighten the noose around the human trafficking networks to bring the traffickers to justice.

He directed the early completion of Safe City projects in major cities and appreciated the joint efforts by federal and provincial governments to promote a counter-terrorism narrative.

During the briefing, relevant authorities stated that a National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre has been established under the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

It was revealed that the 'Safe City' project was operational in 10 cities of Punjab and that the projects are also being implemented in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Nawabshah.

The same has been approved for Peshawar and would be extended to Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat in the next phase.

Furthermore, the participants of the meeting were told that Gwadar Safe City project would be completed soon and similar projects would be implemented in all major cities along National Highways, N-25 and N-40.

Meanwhile, the digital enforcement stations are being established on various highways and bridges to curb smuggling.

Federal and provincial governments are taking action to remove all illegal constructions around major urban centres and a crackdown is underway against begging mafias nationwide, and measures are being taken to restrict their overseas travel.

The authorities also informed the participants of the meeting that a Forensic Science Agency had been established in Islamabad, and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency was being further upgraded.