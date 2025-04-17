Army soldier martyred, four terrorists neutralised in KP’s DI Khan

Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi on September 13, 2021. — AFP

At least one soldier was martyred while four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

"On 16 April 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of Khwarij [terrorists],” the military’s media wing said.

During the conduct of operation, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which, four militants were gunned down.

However, during intense exchange of fire, “brave son of soil”, Sepoy Basit Siddique,23, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitisation operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, read the statement.

"Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," added the ISPR.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.