COAS pays homage to martyrs, terms their honour a 'sacred trust'

COAS General Asim Munir salutes a relative of a martyred security personnel during a ceremony at Rawalpindi's GHQ on April 17, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice and reaffirming national resolve against growing terrorism.

"Shuhada and Ghazis are our enduring pride. Their honour and reverence are a sacred trust upon every Pakistani," COAS Gen Munir said while speaking during an investiture ceremony held at Rawalpindi's General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the ceremony, attended by a large number of senior military officials and families of the award recipients, the army chief conferred honours on officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army in recognition of their exceptional valour in operations and distinguished service to the nation.

Decorations conferred included the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat. Medals awarded posthumously were received with honour by the families of the shuhada.

"The peace and liberty we cherish today are the result of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these valiant sons of the soil," remarked the COAS while paying homage to the martyrs.

He also expressed profound admiration for the resilience and fortitude of the families of the shuhada, acknowledging their unparalleled sacrifices for the homeland.

COAS General Asim Munir hands over a medal to a relative of a martyred security personnel during a ceremony at Rawalpindi's GHQ on April 17, 2025. — ISPR

Commending the unyielding resolve of the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), the COAS appreciated their relentless efforts in thwarting multiple terrorist threats and eliminating high-value terrorist operatives during ongoing counterterrorism operations.

The army chief's remarks come as the country has been reeling under an alarming surge in terrorist attacks, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan — both of which share a border with neighbouring Afghanistan — facing the brunt of incidents.

KP and Balochistan, as per the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, remain epicentres of violence, accounting for 98% of all fatalities, with attacks growing bolder and militant tactics evolving, including the unprecedented hijacking of the Jaffar Express. Projections warn of over 3,600 fatalities by year-end if current trends persist, potentially making 2025 one of Pakistan’s deadliest years.

During Q1 2025, Pakistan witnessed 897 violence-linked fatalities and 542 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws. The tally of casualties, totalling 1,439, stemmed from 354 incidents of violence, including terror attacks and counter-terror operations. Compared to Q4 2024, where 1028 fatalities were recorded, these figures mark a nearly 13% decline in overall violence.

Speaking at a convention for overseas Pakistanis earlier this week, the COAS, while addressing the security situation, had said that even 10 generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan or Pakistan.

Against 495 outlaws eliminated, the civilians and security personnel suffered 402 fatalities, which accounts for nearly 19% fewer losses compared to the outlaws. Their combined losses accounted for nearly 45% of all fatalities compared to outlaws, making up over 55% of the total recorded this quarter.