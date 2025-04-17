Death of minor girl sparks protest in Karachi

Representational image of police tape at a crime scene. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The tragic death of five-year-old Sawera has triggered grief and anger in Karachi, prompting a protest by her family and residents of the area.

Her body was discovered in a stream in the Liaquatabad B-1 area on Sunday, a day after she went missing from her home in Sikandar Goth, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sachal Police Station.

According to the family, they were informed by Liaquatabad Police that the child’s body had been found.

Speaking to the media, the girl's maternal uncle said that Sawera had gone missing around 11am and that when the body was recovered, it was unrecognisable.

He added that it was identified by her sister, who recognised her by her hair. The uncle also said the family had seen CCTV footage showing a woman attempting to take the girl away.

In response to the tragedy, the family, joined by local residents, staged a protest on Gulzar Hijri Road, placing the child’s body on the road and demanding the arrest of those responsible.

The protest disrupted traffic in the area for several hours before it was called off following assurances from the police that action would be taken. The girl’s uncle also revealed that a missing person report had been filed at the Sachal Police Station soon after Sawera disappeared.

He claimed that her hands and feet were tied when the body was recovered, adding to the family’s suspicions of foul play.

Police, however, said that no relevant CCTV footage from the area had been recovered so far.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and according to initial reports, there is no evidence of sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing.

The funeral prayer for Sawera was held at a mosque in Post Office Society.