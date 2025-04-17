Justin Bieber’s peers express ‘worry’ as singer faces ‘demons’

Justin Bieber's contacts 'worried' about singer

Justin Bieber’s former close contacts are raising their eyebrows — and concerns — about the pop star’s recent life decisions. According to a source speaking to People, the Never Say Never hitmaker is dealing with a lot more than just the usual showbiz stress.

“He is facing a lot of different demons right now,” the source revealed.

“He is making some really poor decisions lately, further impacting friendships, money, and business.”

And while Bieber hasn’t commented publicly, the insider adds, “People are worried about him.”

Among the stressors causing concern? His past ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs — who faces an impending trial — as well as a now-strained relationship with longtime manager Scooter Braun, who stepped away from artist management in 2024.

Additionally, Bieber recently made a loud exit from his own clothing brand, Drew House, posting on Instagram Stories (before deleting it), “I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life. If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House.”

That mic drop was followed by news that the Grammy winner is prepping a new fashion label called SKYLRK.

But while one line fades and another launches, some former team members are sounding alarms.

In a piece published by The Hollywood Reporter on April 16, one ex-associate painted a bleak picture, “Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose. He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

Another eyebrow-raising claim from the same article, that the singer is still buried in millions of dollars of debt, allegedly linked to the cancellation of his Justice Tour in 2022.

But Bieber’s rep wasn’t having it. In a statement to People, the rep fired back.

“This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.

As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path,” the continued.