Justin Bieber's mental health struggles raise concerns among ex collaborators

Justin Bieber's former collaborators show concern amid growing mental health crisis

Justin Bieber's former collaborators have spoken out about the singer amid concerns over his mental health.

The 31-year-old pop icon, who previously discussed his growing anger issues, has sparked concern among fans again after his former collaborator Poo Bear expressed support, saying, “Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK.”

Meanwhile, a former member of Bieber’s team added, “Seeing him disintegrate like this… it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose. He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

This follows the Baby singer's recent openness about his severe anger issues amid ongoing mental health concerns.

He opened up about his struggles with impostor syndrome, revealing feelings of being a 'fraud' despite his notable career.

Bieber wrote on social media, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.”

In other news, the singer also announced he's officially parted ways with fashion brand Drew House, he initially helped launch in 2018.