Karachiites warned of heatwave-like situation from April 20

A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned Karachiites of a heatwave-like situation from April 20 as various parts of the country continue to reel under scorching heat.

Forecasting a rise in mercury from April 20 to April 24 in the metropolis, the Met Office has said that a heatwave may continue to persist in some areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab till April 18.

Temperatures are likely to be 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana, the PMD said, adding that strong winds were likely to blow in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot and Hyderabad.

]The weather is likely to remain hot and humid in Karachi for the next three days, it noted.

The forecast comes after PMD spokesperson Anjum Nazir, last week, said that Karachi was expected to witness a heatwave at the end of the ongoing month.

With temperatures expected to remain above average between April and June, he said that heatwave-like conditions will persist in South Punjab and parts of Sindh.

Meanwhile, the PMD has already warned that excessive heat may also result in dust storms and windstorms, potentially damaging vulnerable infrastructure such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

The general public, particularly children, women, and senior citizens, are advised to avoid direct exposure to the sun and remain well-hydrated.

However, hinting at improving weather conditions in other parts of the country, the Met Office said that a westerly wind system may affect the upper parts of the country from evening today which might result in rain and hail in the upper parts of the country till April 20.