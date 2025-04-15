Over 172,000 Pakistanis seek jobs abroad in first quarter of 2025

In this photograph taken on April 26, 2018, Pakistani airport staff walks through the Islamabad International Airport on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: In a significant surge, more than 172,000 Pakistanis pursued overseas employment in the first quarter of 2025, according to data released by the Bureau of Immigration.

The report highlighted that at least 172,144 individuals departed the country between January and March in search of better work opportunities abroad.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the top destination for Pakistani workers, attracting the highest number of job seekers at 121,190. Oman followed in second place as it saw 8,331 Pakistanis seeking employment, while the United Arab Emirates welcomed 6,891.

Qatar also proved to be a popular choice, with 12,989 Pakistanis finding work there, and Bahrain saw an influx of 939 Pakistani workers.

Other notable destinations included the United Kingdom (1,454), Turkiye (870), Greece (815), Malaysia (775), China (592), Azerbaijan (350), Germany (264), the United States (257), Italy (109), and Japan (108).

In a breakdown of the professions of those who secured overseas jobs, 99,139 individuals were categorised as general labourers.

Among skilled labour, 38,274 were drivers, 1,859 masons, 2,130 electricians, 1,689 cooks, 3,474 technicians, and 1,058 welders..

The emigration of professionals was also significant, with 849 doctors and 1,479 engineers seeking opportunities overseas. Additionally, 390 nurses and 436 teachers were among those who secured jobs in foreign countries during the first quarter of the year.

Previously, the data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed that as many as 28,000 Pakistani nationals applied for international protection in the EU+ between October 2023 and October 2024.

Statistics showed that asylum applications peaked in October 2023, with the number reaching around 3,400 — the figures since then have reflected a downward trajectory to stand at 1,900 applications in October 2024.

The EU's statistics are to be taken separately, as illegal human smuggling channels are also used by Pakistanis to reach Europe.