PM Shehbaz announces special package for Pakistani diaspora

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses First Annual Overseas Pakistanis’ Convention in Islamabad on April 15, 2025. — YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab

ISLAMABAD: A day after the country recorded record remittances of $4.1 billion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a special package for overseas Pakistanis, including the establishment of special courts for the speedy disposal of their cases.

“Special courts have been established in Islamabad for speedy disposal of cases related to overseas Pakistanis.” He elaborated that such courts would also be set up in all provinces.

The premier added that the Pakistani diaspora would be provided the facility to attend hearings via a video link, adding that they would be facilitated with e-filing.

"There will be a 5% quota for overseas Pakistanis in federal universities. 3,000 children of overseas Pakistanis will be given admission in the medical colleges," the premier announced.

In addition to this, the premier announced a five-year age relaxation in government jobs for overseas Pakistanis.

In a bid to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora, the PM said that online sale deed registration has been launched in Punjab, adding that an special office had been designated for them in the province.

“An international airport will be established in Mirpur [capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)],” the premier announced, saying that establishing an international airport in the city was a long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis.

Furthermore, the premier announced that every year on August 14, overseas Pakistanis would be awarded civil awards for outstanding performance in their fields.

“15 overseas Pakistanis will be given civil awards every year,” he added.

'Brain gain'

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, addressing the event, termed the overseas Pakistanis the best example of “brain gain”.

The army chief said: “Those who create the narrative of brain drain, should know this is not brain drain but brain gain.”

Lauding the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the country, the army chief said: “You are not just ambassadors of Pakistan but the light of Pakistan that shines across globe.”

Even 10 generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan or Pakistan, he said, adding: “Balochistan is the fate of Pakistan and the crown jewel on our forehead.”

As long as the nation stands with the armed forces, no one could harm Pakistan, he asserted.

The army chief said: "Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with immense resources for which we should always be thankful [to God].”

“Today we are giving a clear message that whoever comes in the way of Pakistan’s progress, we will remove the obstacle together.”

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Munir lauded the sacrifices of martyrs who laid down their lives in lives in the line of duty and in war against terrorism.

“We want to take Pakistan to the place that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah dreamed of,” he stated. "Pakistan's journey of development is ongoing," he said, adding that the question is not when Pakistan will develop — the question is how fast it will develop.