Sarah Michelle Gellar marks Shannen Doherty’s 1st birthday after her death

Sarah Michelle Gellar remembered her close friend Shannen Doherty on the occasion of the late actress’s first birthday since she died in 2024.

On Saturday, April 12, Geller, 47, took to her Instagram account to celebrate the late Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s birthday, which would be her 54th, with millions of followers.

"For as long as I can remember, we have celebrated birthdays together @theshando. This year I will keep that tradition and celebrate you," Geller, whose birthday came just two days after Doherty’s, wrote in the caption of a carousel with one throwback picture and an emotional video.

"I am so glad we were all together on this day last year, not knowing it would be the last like this. Happy Birthday Shannen. [Dove emoji]," she wrapped up the heartfelt note, recounting their last birthday together.

The nostalgic snapshot featured the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress herself and Doherty posing together with a cake topped with candles.

The photo appeared to be taken just before the Charmed actress blew out the candles alongside her close pal.

Meanwhile, the following slide showed a video, presumably, from last year's birthday celebrations of the duo.



In addition to Geller, Rose McGowan was also among the friends and fellows who paid heartfelt tribute to Doherty on her first ever birthday following her passing.