Sindh canal issue 'pointless', says Rana Sanaullah

Prime Minister's Adviser on Public and Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah gestures during a political gathering. - APP/File

The issue surrounding the canals in Sindh is pointless because all six canals are not being built in Punjab, said Prime Minister's Adviser on Public and Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday.

While talking at Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", he said: "There is only one canal in Punjab. No one is talking about the five others and where they are. Two of them are in Sindh."

Speaking about the canals issue, which is currently a point of contention between the Centre and the Sindh government, Sanaullah said that the matter will be resolved by both sides.

He explained that the Sindh's ruling party, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was currently "under attack by the so-called nationalists" in the province. "The matter will be discussed in a serious environment at some point in the future and will be resolved through consensus," he said.

He also assured that the federal government would not take any unilateral action in this regard.

"Shouldn't the Thar Desert in Sindh be greener? And if Punjab’s Cholistan Desert becomes lush, won't it benefit Pakistan, or will it only be in Punjab’s interest," he asked.

He emphasised that the Green Pakistan Initiative is a futuristic project linked to the country's future. "It is the need of the hour," he said.

Sanaullah also suggested that both sides could move forward on the matter with a serious mindset. "Currently, some elements in Sindh have made a fuss about it, but they do not have any public mandate," he added.

He clarified that labelling the project as solely for Punjab or the federal government is incorrect. "This is a project under the Green Pakistan Initiative, and it is for the benefit of the entire country."

Regarding Pakistan's river system, Sanaullah said: "Our river system has an expected limit of 140 billion acres of water, but it is usually around 100 billion acres. Under the existing irrigation system, if we mechanise and modernise the system, we can achieve a 50% water saving, which can then be used to address water shortages."

The Cholistan Canal project has become a matter of contention between the federal and provincial governments since Centre announced plans to construct six canals on the Indus River to irrigate the Cholistan desert.

The project was categorically rejected by its main ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and other Sindh nationalist parties.

Earlier on Monday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a stay order against the water availability certificate given by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for the construction of canals in Cholistan and Thal.

The regulatory body approved the water supply to the Cholistan Canal System project, and also issued a water availability certificate to the Punjab government despite opposition from Sindh.

Under the approval, Punjab was allowed to construct the Cholistan Canal project, branching from the Sutlej River at Sulemanki Headworks, according to IRSA, providing access to 450,000 acre-feet of water, which has been termed "an unfair move" for Sindh.

'Dialogue should only be with political parties'

Additionally, Sanaullah addressed the reports of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) efforts to engage the establishment.

"Dialogue or any negotiations should only involve political forces and political parties. The establishment has also reiterated multiple times that dialogue is a political process," he said.

He further emphasised that the efforts being made by PTI founder Imran Khan cannot be called a political dialogue. The sector where he wants to hold the dialogue has also repeatedly stated that PTI must openly apologise for the events of May 9 before any further discussions can take place.

Sanaullah pointed out that PTI was unwilling to offer an apology. Instead, it claims that the army had "set their houses on fire" as part of a conspiracy. "What kind of dialogue can be held under these circumstances?" he questioned.

Regarding the recent statement by PTI leader Azam Khan Swati, Sanaullah remarked that it serves as proof that Imran has been seeking dialogue with the establishment since 2022 but has made no progress. "I believe they will never succeed in this effort. If they want to hold talks, they should engage with political parties," he concluded.