LAHORE: Worrisome crime statistics have come to the fore about women and children, revealing that over 100 children were kidnapped and the same number of women were assaulted in Lahore during the first three months of 2025.

Citing the statistics revealed in the performance report for the first three months of 2025, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Zeeshan Raza said that the Investigation Police not only nabbed suspects involved in 40 cases — including the murder of 15 women — but also recovered 988 female abductees in relation to 972 registered cases.

With regard to 129 cases concerning child kidnappings, the police recovered 144 abductees, DIG Raza noted, adding that the Investigation Police managed to arrest 110 suspects involved in assaulting 103 women.

Furthermore, the police official also noted that 44 suspects involved in 41 cases of physical assault against children were also arrested, along with those wanted in 487 cases related to harassment of women.

As many as 911 robbers were also caught, with the police managing to recover goods worth more than Rs327 million from the suspects.

Revealing that suspects wanted in two kidnapping for ransom cases were also taken into custody during this time, the DIG assured the police's resolve to protect the lives and property of citizens.