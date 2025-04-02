Karachi swelters at 38.1°C; more heat ahead, says PMD

A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi. — Reuters

KARACHI: The city sweltered under intense heat on Tuesday as temperatures climbed to 38.1°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The hot and dry spell is likely to persist over the next 24 hours, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 37°C and 39°C.

Humidity levels were recorded at 53%, while light winds blew in from the north. The PMD said sea breezes are expected to return by afternoon.

Karachi's weather forecast is to be taken in the context of Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Afzal's prediction last week of a significant increase in temperature in the country in the coming months.

According to the expert, metropolitan areas will experience heatwave conditions due to the urban heat island effect, accelerating drought conditions.

Afzal warned that most parts of the country will experience hot and dry weather, with temperatures likely to remain 2°C. to 3°C above normal.

Whereas in Karachi, he said that daytime temperatures were expected to rise by 3°C to 4°C above normal levels, adding to the discomfort for citizens.

The Met Office has urged the public to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure, and conserve water to reduce the impact of the looming crisis.