BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch's name removed from MPO

Police personnel detain activists from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and civil society during a protest demanding the release of Mahrang Baloch, one of Pakistan’s prominent human rights advocates, along with missing Baloch persons, in Karachi on March 24, 2025. — AFP

The name of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Sammi Deen Baloch has been removed from an earlier detention order under section 3 of the Sindh Maintenance of Public Order (3 MPO) with 'immediate effect'.

The order issued by the Sindh Home Department today further stated that jail authorities are instructed to release Sammi if "she is not required in any other case or otherwise".

Police detained the BYC leader after she led a protest in Karachi against the arrest of the movement's leadership, including Dr Mahrang Baloch, in Balochistan.

Mahrang was taken into custody earlier, along with 16 other activists from their protest camp in Quetta, a day after they alleged police of beating up three of their protestors to death during an anti-riot action.

Officials alleged that Sammi, along with Abdul Wahab Baloch, Raza Ali, and others, was inciting road blockades and sit-ins, which could disrupt law and order in the city.

The Home Department further claimed that the presence of the detained individuals in public places posed a potential threat to peace and stability.

On March 26, Sammi challenged her 30-day detention in the Sindh High Court (SHC).