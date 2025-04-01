Over 100 people injured in traffic accidents during Eid ul Fitr

Ambulances drive away in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. — Reuters

Over a hundred people were injured in different traffic accidents during the occasion of Eid ul Fitr in Punjab's Taunsa district, as per the relevant authorities.

At least 112 injured people were brought to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, according to the hospital administration.

Additionally, rescue officials informed that most of the people got injured as a result of motorcycle and rickshaw accidents.

It is also important to note that most of the young people got injured after falling from their motorcycles during irresponsible celebrations of Eid by racing.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the injured, the rescue officials also informed that space for the injured in the hospital ran out. As a result of this, many injured people were also taken to private hospitals, according to rescue officials.

The accidents took place as Pakistanis across the country are celebrating Eid ul Fitr with religious zeal and traditional fervour, offering prayers for unity, peace, and prosperity.

Notably, there has been a surge in traffic accidents in Karachi recently. Many people have lost their lives as a result of these incidents. Higher authorities have been urged to take action following the rise in casualties.

Earlier last week, in a heart-wrenching accident that underscores the port-city's growing road safety crisis, a speeding water tanker claimed the lives of a young couple and their unborn child near Malir Halt.

Abdul Qayyum, 26, was riding a motorcycle with his pregnant wife Zainab, 24, en route to a hospital for a medical check-up when the tragic incident occurred.

This fatality added to an already grim tally. At least 214 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi in less than three months, including 68 deaths attributed to heavy vehicles such as tankers and trailers.